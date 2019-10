Christ the King!



About Anthony Chiozza Anthony Chiozza is a retired mathematics, and science teacher from MISD in Texas. Anthony was pursuing a broadcast journalism degree at the University of Memphis before he decided his calling was to teach. Anthony took early retirement due to failing health, after over a decade in public education. He then began writing health articles for Lymphoma.about.com, while also writing, and podcasting at Vox Populi News. Anthony continued his broadcasting endeavors by setting up interviews and creating show formats for Rebel Radio on Blog Talk Radio during his time at Vox Populi News. Rebel Radio hosted a variety of guests, such as intelligence and security analyst, Ryan Morrow. Anthony continues to write at his personal blog, coffeepoliticsreligion.com, and edits here at Knights of Christendom. He currently resides with his wife, and four boys in a small, Texas town.

About Neil “The Hammer” Bodenhiemer Hello, my name is Neil “The Hammer” Bodenhiemer. I am thirty-six years old, and a father of two. I have a background in philosophy and theology. I earned my Liberial arts degree from St. Joseph seminary, where I studied for the Priesthood. I also studied theology at Notre Dame seminary for a semester, before leaving. I began teaching elementary Theology, which finally led to married life. I taught elementary Theology for 5 years. Presently, both me and my wife work to support our family. I have always had a deep passion for the Catholic Church and felt a calling to serve God in some way. Furthermore, I did not want my education to go to waste, especially in the midst of the crisis in the Church. In order to avoid wasting the talent God gave me, I began blogging, and recording commentary on different topics. That is how I met Anthony and Frank. We all felt the state of the nation and the Church demanded someone speak up. We do not want our children to ask why we were silent, when the church was going through these dark times. It seemed logical to join forces, and that is how the Knights of Christendom began. Even if we never reach any level of notoriety by mans' standard, we can at least have on record that we tried to sound the alarm; that we tried to turn the people back to Christendom, just as John was one crying out in the wilderness, calling God's people to repentance.

About Frank Hello, my name is Frank, formally of a blog called Political Vindication and a podcast Political Vindication Radio on Blog Talk Radio. I have taken a hiatus from blogging the last several years, while working on many of my own personal philosophies. Along the way I have done lots of reading, studying, researching, and some personal soul searching as well. The biggest changes in my life the last several years have been through the re-invigoration of my Catholic faith, but with a twist, I found Traditional Catholicism. This blog will be about faith and religion. However, it will encompass just as much about culture and the battles that await a shrinking faithful across the globe. I have stayed connected to many of my friends in the blogging world through Facebook, and I can be found under the FB name, FrankPV. I hope you enjoy my new home, as I look to cast light on many of the cultural problems that western civilization now faces in what appears to be a very dark epoch in mankind's history. I'm looking forward to sharing my thoughts with you all, and maybe make a few more friends along the way. Thanks for stopping by the site, and may the light of Christ our Lord shine upon your life.

Knights of Christendom